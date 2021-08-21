TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after buying an additional 54,612 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $133.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

