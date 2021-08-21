Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.39.

MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

