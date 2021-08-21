SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $376.42 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.