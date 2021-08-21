SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,485,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after buying an additional 949,381 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10,472.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 271,979 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 217,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 161,795 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,013,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

