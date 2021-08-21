Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

