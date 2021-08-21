NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Update

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 733,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Get NOW alerts:

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NOW by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NOW by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NOW by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NOW by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $780.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.10. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.