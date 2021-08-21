Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Clark Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

IVE stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

