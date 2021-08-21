Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Price Target at €7.50

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.50 ($8.82).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LHA stock opened at €8.55 ($10.06) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

