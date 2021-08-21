Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0016

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $289.06 million and approximately $82,746.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.57 or 0.00577210 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

