550 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $1,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 367,398 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

