TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.46. The stock had a trading volume of 885,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,551. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,860 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

