TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,253,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,740,461. The stock has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

