DAO Maker Market Cap Reaches $80.84 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00004467 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $80.84 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00134446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00149024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,169.90 or 1.00086791 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00931294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.42 or 0.06685544 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

