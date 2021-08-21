Megacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $292,119.98 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00370196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,624,714 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.