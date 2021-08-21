Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 107,480 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,480 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $24,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

