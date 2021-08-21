Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.