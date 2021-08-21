Bank OZK Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank OZK raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $116.16 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

