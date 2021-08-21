Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3,118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,953 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $21,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $54.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

