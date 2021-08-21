Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Update

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCESF opened at $1.96 on Friday. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
