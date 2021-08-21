Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Update

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCESF opened at $1.96 on Friday. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

