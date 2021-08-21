Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 14th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

MPW stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

