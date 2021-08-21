Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,755,000 after purchasing an additional 161,652 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $367.73 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

