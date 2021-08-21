San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.10% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOON. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 535.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 15,926.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOON opened at $30.93 on Friday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00.

