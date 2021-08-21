Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 716 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

