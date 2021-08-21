Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $113.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.51.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

