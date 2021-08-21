Rally 1-Day Volume Tops $8.28 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $136.13 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00135154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00149197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,175.95 or 0.99866966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.36 or 0.00928807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.54 or 0.06674333 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,483,704 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

