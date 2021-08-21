Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

