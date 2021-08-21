MultiVAC Price Up 69.4% This Week (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One MultiVAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. MultiVAC has a total market cap of $31.31 million and $5.02 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 69.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00832779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048647 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiVAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MultiVAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

