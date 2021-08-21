Binance Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.64 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $77.07 billion and $2.64 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $458.36 or 0.00930840 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
