New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 51,747 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,747 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $134,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 247,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 220.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $393,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INFO opened at $118.10 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

