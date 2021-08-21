Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

