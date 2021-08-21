Insider Buying: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Purchases 8,509 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $44,757.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,684.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 31.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTH shares. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Priority Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

