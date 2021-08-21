Columbia Asset Management Sells 3,125 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

