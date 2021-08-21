Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) PT at $90.07

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.8% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

