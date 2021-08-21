Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Air Lease reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Air Lease by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.