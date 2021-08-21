Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,109,000 after acquiring an additional 897,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $179.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

