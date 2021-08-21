Kevin Andrew Robbins Sells 500 Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $15,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Andrew Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of Mannatech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $61,660.00.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a market cap of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

