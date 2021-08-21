Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Stake Increased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 159,432 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at $854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,770 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $19.81 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90.

