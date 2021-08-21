Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE F opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

