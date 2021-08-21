BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Argus began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $47.18 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.07.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE:BJ opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $65,299,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $61,859,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.