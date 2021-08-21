New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $215.34 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $215,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

