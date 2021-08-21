9,303 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

BJAN stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.97.

