SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $384,000 Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.