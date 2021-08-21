Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,755,500 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,064,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.1 days.
Shares of Silver Lake Resources stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Silver Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19.
About Silver Lake Resources
