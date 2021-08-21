Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,755,500 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,064,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.1 days.

Shares of Silver Lake Resources stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Silver Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

