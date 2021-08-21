Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 605,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of FWRD stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
