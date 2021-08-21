Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 605,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

