Jeffrey S. Gifford Purchases 2,000 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 90.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

