Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Westlake Chemical has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $9.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK opened at $81.76 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.