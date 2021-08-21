Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2975 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Westlake Chemical has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $9.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.
Shares of WLK opened at $81.76 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.
WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.
In related news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Chemical Company Profile
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
