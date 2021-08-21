Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.84.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $155.50 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.