Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Argus lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.