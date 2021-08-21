Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $63,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

