Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $70.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $70,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $241.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.95. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.68.

